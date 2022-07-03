Sfmg LLC Acquires 2,233 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $696,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.