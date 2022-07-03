Sfmg LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.72.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

