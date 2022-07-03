Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 3.3% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.03 and its 200-day moving average is $324.79.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

