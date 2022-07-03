Sfmg LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,794,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 170,848 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

