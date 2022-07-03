Sfmg LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

