Sfmg LLC Sells 160 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 775.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 537,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

