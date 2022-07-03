Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 and sold 205,986 shares worth $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHK opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

