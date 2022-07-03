Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period.

Get Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:DFND opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.