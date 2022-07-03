Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,212,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 6,029,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SHWGF remained flat at $$1.06 during trading on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.