Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,212,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 6,029,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SHWGF remained flat at $$1.06 during trading on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

