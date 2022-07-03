Shapeshift FOX Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $377,920.00 (FOX)

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $377,920.00 worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00167167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00710814 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00085094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016344 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 377,154,162 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

