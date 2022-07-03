Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.