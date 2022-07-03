Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Shopify by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $84,008,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 224,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,793,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.