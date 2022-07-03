Shopping Market Capitalization Tops $4.06 Million (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00022023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $804,226.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

