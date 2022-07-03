Shore Capital Reaffirms “Suspended” Rating for Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Shore Capital restated their suspended rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £9.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in in West Africa and Russia. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

