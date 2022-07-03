Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Drops By 36.3%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €5.30 ($5.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

