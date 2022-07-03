Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Decreases By 47.2%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

