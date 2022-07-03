Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Increases By 40.2%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 3,000,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.95.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.60%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

