Short Interest in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Grows By 57.3%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:BLTS remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,303. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

