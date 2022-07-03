Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Expands By 42.7%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.06. The company had a trading volume of 85,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $117.41 and a 52 week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

