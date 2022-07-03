Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Decreases By 29.9%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CVII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVII. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 91,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

