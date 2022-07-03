Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Decreases By 46.6%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 528,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 537,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.67. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

