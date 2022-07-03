Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Grows By 29.6%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DHIL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033. The company has a market capitalization of $557.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $234.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

