Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Decreases By 27.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSEW remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

