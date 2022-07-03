Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Decreases By 38.2%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1,671.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 835,757 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQD remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. 47,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,447. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

