Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rises By 43.3%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

FBIZ traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $267.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $35.92.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $131,948.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.