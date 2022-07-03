Short Interest in First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Drops By 34.5%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 3,188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. First Mining Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.42.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

