Short Interest in First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Drops By 34.5%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 3,188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. First Mining Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.42.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
