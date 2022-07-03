Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Grows By 31.4%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. 1,401,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

