Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Grows By 47.6%

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GECCN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

