Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Grows By 47.6%

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GECCN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (GECCN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.