Short Interest in Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Increases By 31.7%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRYN opened at $0.13 on Friday. Green Hygienics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

About Green Hygienics

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

