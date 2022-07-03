Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expands By 45.5%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 319,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,101.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,035.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,464 shares of company stock worth $319,271. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 207,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

