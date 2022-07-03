Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 36.7%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 471,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,998,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGEN opened at $0.00 on Friday. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

