Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Decreases By 47.3%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of PIO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. 6,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,227. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

