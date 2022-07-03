Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Increases By 51.0%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IMCV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,933. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $71.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.