Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Declines By 48.3%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EWZS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 25,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,262. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

