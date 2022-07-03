Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Declines By 38.0%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the first quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

KAHC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. 18,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

