Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Decreases By 40.0%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KLYCY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 46.14%.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

