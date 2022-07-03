Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Expands By 49.3%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the May 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 417,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,566.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

