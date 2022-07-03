Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Increases By 42.2%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 128,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $62.98.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

