Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Drops By 38.3%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIXT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,236. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Lixte Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

