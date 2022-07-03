Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declines By 50.0%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of McRae Industries stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.