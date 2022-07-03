Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Drops By 48.1%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

