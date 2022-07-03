Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Declines By 42.4%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,486. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.87%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

