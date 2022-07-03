Short Interest in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Rises By 51.6%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OXAC stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

