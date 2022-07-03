Short Interest in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Decreases By 29.6%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 17,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 444,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $644,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,557,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 2,736,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $150.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $432.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

