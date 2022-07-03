Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Decreases By 43.8%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 665,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 199.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Pershing Square Tontine stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 911,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.