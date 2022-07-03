Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Drops By 40.0%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.47. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

