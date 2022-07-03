Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Declines By 39.1%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DNAD remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. 1,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 648,731 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 575,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

