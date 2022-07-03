Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Drops By 40.5%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Soligenix worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

