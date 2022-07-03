Short Interest in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Declines By 30.2%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.