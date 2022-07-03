Short Interest in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Declines By 30.2%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $74.29.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
