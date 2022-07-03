Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Grows By 43.7%

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 391,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,337. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

